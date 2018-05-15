Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Stars gathered to help raise £6,000 for the hurricane battered Island of Dominica at Holt Lodge.

Guests were entertained by TV chef and celebrity Ainsley Harriott, who now has a home in Chester, and Danny John Jules, star of TV’s Murder in Paradise and Red Dwarf.

The event was organised by BBC’s Flog It star Adam Partridge, who has a home on the island.

Adam said: “It was great fun. We had a wonderful turnout and raised money to help the poor people of Dominica, some of whom are still living under tarpaulin and most have no running water or electricity.”

Baroness Scotland, the Dominican high commissioner, could not attend the event but sent a recorded video message telling the story of Dominica and what was needed.

Romelia White, deputy high commissioner, along with assistant Tracy Sage, were there to represent the beautiful Caribbean island.

Romelia said: “We at the High Commission are overwhelmed that Adam would do this for us.”

She thanked all who attended and was pleased that even the flowers around the hotel were in the colours of Dominica with Dominican flags everywhere.

Adam went on to thank all who attended and all those who donated prizes such as Chester Race Company, The Chester Boathouse, Chlobo Jewellery, Apollo Taxis and many others.

He had special thanks for his staff, his wife Clare and sons Ridley and Felix who worked so hard selling raffle tickets.

He went on to thank Chris Talbot who, along with husband Gray Talbot, former Chester FC legend, who also helped with the organisation.

The money raised will go directly to Dominica with Adam overseeing where it is spent.