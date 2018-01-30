Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester -based Hollyoaks is casting for a young female actor with special needs for an upcoming new role.

Lime Pictures, who mainly film the Channel 4 soap at studios in Childwall in Liverpool, is searching for an ‘exciting teenager’, aged 16-19, with Asperger’s.

This would be an ongoing role in Hollyoaks, created by Phil Redmond, which is supposedly set in a fictional suburb of Chester.

Asperger syndrome, also known as Asperger’s, is a developmental disorder characterised by significant difficulties in social interaction and nonverbal communication, along with restricted and repetitive patterns of behaviour and interests.

To apply for the role email dramacasting@limepictures.com with the header title ‘BETHAN CASTING’ and include a recent picture and a little information about yourself.

The sight of Hollyoaks crews filming on the streets of Chester used to be commonplace back in the early days of the soap which first broadcast in 1995. But the expense of on location shooting meant this is a much rarer spectacle nowadays with most scenes now shot at Childwall where a fictional Chester has been created.

However, last September Hollyoaks did shoot in Chester for the first time in a couple of years with the episode broadcast in November.

The scenes were down by the river and in the Roman Gardens involving Hollyoaks veterans Gary Lucy and Sarah Jayne Dunn, who play fictional lovers Luke Morgan and Mandy Richardson, along with Nathan Morris AKA Milo Entwistle and Colin Parry, who plays Mark Gibbs.

Asked what it was like to be filming in Chester again, Gary replied: “It was great and very nostalgic. I really enjoyed being there with Sarah, Nathan (Milo) and of course Colin!”