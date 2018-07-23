Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

TV and music stars attended the glittering launch of the new £1.5m Palm Court restaurant, bar and piano lounge at the Grosvenor Pulford Hotel and Spa.

Among them was Gogglebox’s Eve Woerdenweber, Hollyoaks’ Nathan Morris and ITV’s The Voice 2018 finalists Belle Voci, otherwise known as Emily and Sophie, who performed some of their best known numbers.

Resident pianist Chris Turner who tickled the ivories on the focal Yamaha Baby Grand Piano at the Wrexham Road venue.

The 200 guests enjoyed a selection of canapes from the Palm Court evening menu, including dishes such as cured and confit trout with crab rillettes and whipped goat’s cheese bon bon. Accompanying these culinary delights was champagne from Laurent-Perrier and an exclusive Nelson’s Gin cocktail.

Hollyoaks’ Nathan Morris, who plays Milo Entwhistle in the Channel 4 soap, said of the event: “It’s been a fantastic night. The restaurant is amazing and its been a special treat to see Belle Voci perform. I’m looking forward to coming back with a few mates from the show.”

Managing director Sue Nelson said of the launch: “It’s been a brilliant event with many of our valued customers and suppliers attending to show support for our newest venture. This has been seven-months in the making and we are very excited to officially open our doors to the public for the first time.”

The new 180-cover restaurant, designed by Lister Carter, seamlessly integrates a leafy tropical garden with stylish, modern décor. Double-height glass ceilings give an airy, spacious feel, with bubbling fountains ‘bringing the outside in’ and creating a relaxing dining experience.

The Palm Court restaurant, bar and piano lounge is now open to the public seven days a week, serving breakfast, brunch, lunch, afternoon tea and dinner, as well as cocktails, speciality teas and coffees, healthy smoothies and light bites every Monday through to Saturday and the Grosvenor Pulford’s renowned roast carvery on Sundays.

For more details, visit the website.