Fashion chain H&M is believed to be the mystery retailer signed up to opening a 21,500 sq ft store within the Barons Quay shopping development at Northwich.

This would be welcome news for the £80m scheme developed by Cheshire West and Chester Council because attracting tenants is proving challenging.

Barons Quay so far comprises an Asda , Odeon cinema, Costa Coffee and Wildwood restaurant with 27 vacant units.

CWaC has not disclosed the name of the new tenant who have exchanged an unconditional contract but The Chronicle understands it to be H&M.

Fit-out work will commence imminently and contractors have been engaged. No firm date has yet been agreed for an opening but work is being timed to ensure the store maximises pre-Christmas trade.

Councillor Brian Clarke , cabinet member for economic development and infrastructure, said: “I’m delighted to be able to share this news with local residents. The commitment to opening a store of this size in Northwich is testament to the belief that we have always held that the town is on the up.

“Our investment in Barons Quay was always a long-term commitment and we’re determined that Northwich establishes itself as a go-to shopping and leisure destination for local and wider Cheshire residents.

“It’s part of our commitment to regeneration in the town. So much has been going on behind the scenes to make sure that Northwich town centre and Barons Quay are supporting local residents to thrive and today’s news goes a long way towards our ultimate goals.

“Off the back of the news that Cheshire County FA has chosen Northwich to create a unique world class football facility on the outskirts of the town centre, the success of local band the Charlatans coming home last week and our Weaver Square consultation opening next week there’s a lot to celebrate.

“This is the first of a number of good news stories I expect we will be able to share over the coming weeks. We remain absolutely confident that as Barons Quay becomes established and the town grows, the benefits for local people will be unquestionable.”

The council’s long-term vision for Northwich includes enhancing the town’s retail, leisure and cultural offer, investing in the town centre, improving access and parking, building more homes and creating more jobs.

These include the opening of the successful Lion Salt Works attraction, flood defence works, Memorial Court leisure and cultural centre, improving Witton Street, helping investment in Hayhurst Quay and investing in Weaver Square.

■ Completed in November 2017, Barons Quay is a riverside retail and leisure quarter being delivered by Cheshire West and Chester Council. It offers 210,000 sq ft of stores, shops and restaurants, plus in excess of 900 free on site car parking spaces.

CWaC says today’s news means Barons Quay will soon be 56 per cent occupied, with the council and its advisors in ‘positive discussions’ with a number of other national retailers to take space in the development.

The council is also regenerating Weaver Square in the town centre and says the proposals will add value and complement the £129m of investment already put into the town. A masterplan has been developed for the area and the views of local residents are now being sought.