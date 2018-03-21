Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Children who attend secondary schools in the Cheshire West and Chester Council area are receiving the best education in the North West, according to Ofsted.

The most recent Ofsted inspection data, from February 28, identifies CWaC as the top performing local authority in the North West in relation to secondary school inspection outcomes.

Government inspectors found a high standard of teaching and learning is being offered in the borough’s secondary schools: 94 per cent of secondary schools across the borough have been judged to be good or outstanding in their latest Ofsted report.

These figures compare favourably against 71 per cent of schools across the North West being good or outstanding and 80 per cent across England.

John Dowler, chair of the Secondary Headteachers Association, who is also headteacher of Helsby High, said: “We are very proud of the strong partnerships between schools and the hard work and dedication across or school communities.

“While Ofsted visits do not always capture the many successes of schools, it is pleasing that the commitment of our students, staff and governors is recognised in this very favourable set of findings.”

Cllr Nicole Meardon, cabinet member for children and young people, said “We are delighted that so many pupils in our area are benefitting from such a high standard of education.

“This is a testament of the hard work and dedication of teachers, governors and all those involved with schools in the Cheshire West and Chester area.

“Achieving a figure as high as this wouldn’t be possible without the positive engagement of the pupils themselves.”

■ Meanwhile, new research by trade unions reveals the teacher-pupil ratio has worsened in 53% of Cheshire West and Chester’s secondary schools since 2014/15. Campaigners argue this will lead to less attention for young people in the classroom. Government cuts are blamed.