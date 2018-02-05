Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

More than 800 NFL fans descended on Hickory’s Smokehouse Chester last night (Sunday) at what has been dubbed the largest Super Bowl party outside London.

Philadelphia Eagles fans were delighted as the underdogs soared to a last minute victory against favourites, the New England Patriots.

The restaurant, which prides itself on offering the flavours and hospitality of the Deep South, is an apt venue for the annual Super Bowl extravaganza which this year was played in Minnesota.

Fans watched all the action on some 30-plus screens across the venue, alongside the River Dee , where a marquee had been specially erected.

And in what is being billed as one of the greatest Super Bowls of all time, the Eagles took the crown for the first time ever by beating the New England Patriots 41-33 in a thrilling encounter.

Guests at Hickory’s, at The Groves , were treated to an authentic American style ‘tailgate’ party that went on throughout the night and included an outdoor food-court, DJ and buckets of authentic American beers.

Organiser and NFL devotee Jason Bligh said: “It was one of our most memorable Super Bowls yet here at Hickory’s! The excitement of the game really added to what was already an incredible atmosphere and as the largest party outside of London we really hope we did the Super Bowl proud.”

The Hickory’s Super Bowl event, which is now in its eighth year, attracts fans from across the north and Midlands, with many fans making the trip to the city annually.

"We have always had a strong drive to spread the word about NFL and educate our guests about this great sport,’ added Jason. “Obviously it’s massively on-brand for us here at Hickory’s but more than anything we are passionate about the game and it’s an absolute joy to see so many guests enjoying it too.

"Our NFL Sundays have become a real must for fans new and old and we are looking forward to converting a whole new batch of fans next season."