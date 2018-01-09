Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has been given a suspended jail sentence and banned from driving for two years after causing a head on collision which killed a dad of two from Northwich .

Adam Paul Jones, 30, must also serve 200 hours community service, 20 days rehabilitation and obey a three month curfew after he admitted causing death by careless driving in the collision where 59-year-old Dennis Heesom lost his life on the A530 in Rudheath in 2015.

Jones, of Holly Grange, Connah's Quay, appeared at Chester Crown Court yesterday (Monday, January 8) where he was handed the 10 month prison sentence which will be suspended for two years.

The court heard the details of the collision, which happened at around 12.30pm on Monday, December 14 2016 when Jones' white Volvo HGV tractor unit collided with Mr Heesom's Vauxhall Corsa.

Jones had been driving at approximately 56mph northbound towards Northwich, while Mr Heesom was travelling south towards his place of work in Middlewich, but despite Jones being elevated in his HGV, he failed to notice the two stationary vehicles in front of him that were waiting to turn into Crowder's Lane.

By the time he finally realised it was too late, and, in a last ditch attempt to avoid a collision with the vehicles ahead of him, Jones swerved into the opposite lane straight into the path of Mr Heesom, causing a head on collision.

As a result, Mr Heesom, from Little Leigh near Northwich, sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene. A Vauxhall Astra, which was travelling behind Mr Heesom, was also forced to swerve to avoid a collision with Jones, eventually coming to a stop in a hedge at the side of the road.

Roads policing investigator PC Geraint Williams said: “This was a tragic incident which left the family of Mr Heesom without their loved one just days before Christmas. Their lives will never be the same again, although I hope that Jones' conviction will provide some closure.

“I would also like to take this as an opportunity to thank the other drivers who assisted Mr Heesom at the scene of the collision.”

Mr Heesom leaves behind a large and loving family including his wife, daughter and son. Following his death they released the following tribute:

“Dennis loved the outdoors and country pursuits, he enjoyed music and socialising, he loved his job and being out and about. Dennis was the centre of family life and will be missed by us all.”