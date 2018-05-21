Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two courageous police officers have spoken of the moment they took down knife-obsessed killer Jordan Davidson as he threatened to shoot them and repeatedly hit one with a claw hammer.

It took two blasts of CS spray and four taser attempts to overpower 26-year-old Davidson, who was on the run after brutally murdering 67-year-old Nicholas Churton, who once ran a restaurant in Tarporley.

Police constables Rhys Rushby and David Hall were forced to battle for their lives after stopping a car which had been involved in a violent robbery in Chester.

It was near the end of their shift on March 28 last year as they discovered Davidson hiding beneath a pile of blankets and sleeping bags on the back seat.

Davidson, from Wrexham, was still grasping a large kitchen knife as the heroic officers finally restrained him, the Daily Post reports.

(Image: North Wales Police)

Recalling their ordeal, PC Rushby said: “We had not long returned to Flint police station after a job when we received reports that a car involved in a violent robbery in Chester could be in the area.

“As we were the closest patrol, we offered to go out and look for it.

“We headed for the petrol station and we saw the car so we stopped directly in front of it and called for back up.

“One man got out of the driver’s side and there was a woman in the passenger seat so we approached to speak to them.

“While I was taking the details of the man, PC Hall started speaking to someone in the rear of the vehicle, I hadn’t seen anyone in the back so I was quite surprised.”

PC Hall said: “There were lots of items in the back seat of the car including a wheelchair, blankets and a bit of tent or something – it was full of all kinds of stuff.

“Then I saw a set of eyes and a hand moving in the back so I spoke to the lad, I couldn’t see any more of his face at that point.

“I opened the door to start negotiating him out of the car, but when I took his hood down, I instantly recognised who it was.

“At that moment, I literally couldn’t speak, I just couldn’t get my words out and he realised that I’d recognised him.

“Suddenly he reached back into the car and produced a claw hammer and lifted it above his head.

“I don’t remember much but I remember turning and he just hit me on the shoulder and that’s when it all turned a bit chaotic.”

By this time, other officers had arrived so PC Rushby ran to help his colleague.

He said: “I could see that PC Hall was struggling on the back door and as I ran round, I saw him being hit repeatedly with a claw hammer.

“I sprayed the suspect a couple of times but it had no effect, so I ran around to the other side of the car and opened the door, and at that, all sorts of gas canisters and other items came toppling out onto the petrol station forecourt.

“As that’s happened, he’s slid back into the car towards me so his head was inches from mine.

(Image: Ian Cooper)

“He was hitting and scratching me and at one point, I tried to wrap a sleeping bag around his head to try to stop him.

“He kept on going and then started screaming that he’s got a gun and he’s going to kill us, he’s going to shoot us.”

PC Rushby added: “He reached down for something under the seat beneath a sleeping bag, so I grabbed his hand.

“I could feel that he had something gripped in his hand, it was inches away from my head but I didn’t know what it was and I could feel him trying to turn it towards me.”

Due to all the items covering him in the back seat of the car, it took the officers four attempts to taser Davidson before it was finally effective.

He was cuffed and dragged out of the car and arrested. The weapon in his hand turned out to be a large kitchen knife.

PC Rushby said: “It was really scary, probably up there with one of the scariest moments I’ve had during my time in the force.

“I had an idea it might’ve been Davidson in the car after hearing how violent the robbery was so I panicked a little bit when we ended up fighting with him.

“It was all a bit of a blur really. We were having to literally fight for our own lives.”

PC Hall who escaped with cuts and bruises after being attacked with the claw hammer added: “We were really lucky.

“I’ll be honest, when I knew who it was, I knew we’d be in trouble.

“But you just do your job don’t you? It’s what we’re here to do. There was no way we could let him get away.”

Davidson, from Wrexham, was jailed for life last November, with at least 23 years and four months to serve for the murder of Mr Churton who was found dead in his one-bed flat in Crescent Close, Wrexham, on March 23 last year.

The 26-year-old drug user, who had embarked on a spree of violent crime around North Wales had pleaded guilty to a string of serious offences including GBH and two robberies.

As well as assaulting PC Hall, he attacked a detective who was interviewing him.

And while being held on remand at Altcourse Prison, in Liverpool, Davidson slashed a prison guard’s throat with a razor blade.

Earlier this year, he was back in court, flanked by heavily armoured prison guards, as top judges ruled his sentence “unduly lenient” and increased his punishment to 30 years.

Meanwhile, in recognition of their outstanding bravery, PC Rushby and PC Hall were given commendations by Chief Constable Mark Polin.

They are also in the running for to be honoured at the National Bravery Awards and have been invited to London for the ceremony in July.

But humble as they are, the pair admit it’s all in a day’s work.

PC Hall, an officer of 22 years has previously received a commendation after following a man who jumped onto railway tracks in Abergele – managing to stop him committing suicide.

During his career on the beat the 48-year-old from Flintshire, who now investigates fraud, has worked in towns including Rhyl, Llandudno, Colwyn Bay, Towyn, Abergele and Flint.

(Image: Ian Cooper)

“I do enjoy it,” he said.

“I’ve dealt with quite a lot of memorable incidents during my time on response.”

PC Rushby, 28, has been a police constable for five years after spending five years as a PCSO in Wrexham.

He said: “There’s been equal jobs where there’s been big fights and big risks.

“This one particularly stands out because of who it was.

“But it’s good when you read about cases in the paper knowing you played a part in that person facing justice.

“We were so relieved when Davidson was sent down. It was so surreal in the days afterwards though. People were coming up and shaking our hands but we really were just doing our jobs and we’re so glad he’s off the streets.”