Instead of feigning delight and secretly searching for the receipt, the Hospice of the Good Shepherd is appealing for duplicate and unwanted gifts from the festive season to be donated to one of their five local charity shops or Hospice reception.

The gifts will either be sold in the shops or used as fundraising prizes throughout the year.

Director of income generation at the Hospice of the Good Shepherd Caroline Siddall said: “We’ve all received a gift at Christmas that’s not suitable, such as the wrong size clothing or a cosmetic gift set – by donating any unusable or duplicate Christmas presents to us you will not only be re-gifting, but also helping to support Chester’s only adult Hospice.

“Donations of Christmas decorations are also welcome as we store these for next year. If anyone would like to donate to the shops they can pop in to any shop or the Hospice reception.

“If they sign up to Gift Aid we can claim an extra 25% at no extra cost. Shops will be closed Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

“Every penny raised plays a vital part in ensuring we continue to support local people affected by a life limiting illness.”

Hospice of the Good Shepherd, which costs £4million a year to run, has five shops in the local community: Hoole, Chester, Neston, Sutton Way and Ellesmere Port. Shoppers can buy quality household goods, books, toys, fashions, books and accessories – perhaps even discovering the present they really wanted to find under the tree.

To find out store opening times and exact locations please visit www.hospiceofthegoodshepherd.com/get-involved/our-retail-shops .