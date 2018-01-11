Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Pop legend Robbie Williams will be at the Swansway stadium to watch Chester FC take on Gateshead later this month – that's if speculation on social media is to be believed.

The bizarre rumour that the Angels singer will be meeting and greeting fans at the game on January 23 has been doing the rounds via an event page on Facebook and it even has what looks like a realistic event listing on the All Events.In website.

Football lover Robbie is known to be a die-hard fan of his local Port Vale team, so baffled fans have been left perplexed as to why he would want to visit Chester to watch them play Gateshead.

But when The Chronicle asked Blues CEO Mark Maguire if the rumours were true, he said that although Robbie would be 'more than welcome' to come to the game, it was the first he'd heard of the meet and greet.

"It's news to me, but he would be more than welcome to come if he wants to," he said. "As a well known fan of Port Vale, I can't think why he would want to come to the game unless he is a fan of (latest Blues signing) Gary Roberts who used to be a midfielder for that club.

"But I must admit I'm not sure where this rumour has come from and why it's doing the rounds. It's taken me aback because I've not heard anything about it."

Robbie is due to kick off a tour in New Zealand and Australia in mid February.