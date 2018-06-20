Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Helsby’s first food and drink festival, Choo Choo Helsby, took place at Helsby Station.

Hosted by Beer Heroes and the Ho Ho Helsby volunteer group, the village saw the ancient Chester Giants sweep majestically through the village.

Children enjoyed vintage swing boats, arts and crafts and free yo-yos personalised with ‘Yo Yo Helsby’.

Inspired by the completion of the Halton Curve works and the Queen’s birthday, the village took the opportunity to celebrate in the bright sunshine.

Live music from local performers and artisan food stalls complemented the craft ales and cocktails on offer.

Strong support from other local businesses, including The Courtyard and MAVIS Plant Hire, together with significant funds from Tesco and One Stop Bags Scheme Grants, were key to the success of the day.

Local councillor Alan McKie was instrumental in bringing the giants to the village; he was very grateful to MAVIS plant hire who, once again, generously stepped in to help the Ho Ho Helsby volunteer group by transporting the giants from Chester while attracting some very confused looks from passers by en-route.

Choo Choo Helsby is likely to be an annual event. In the nearer future, however, Beer Heroes are focussed on opening their new venture on Watergate Street in Chester this week and the Ho Ho Helsby group’s annual voluntary Christmas festival takes place on Saturday, December 1.

Businesses and individuals wishing to help sponsor the Ho Ho Helsby Christmas event should contact the Ho Ho Helsby group chair, Dianne Walker, by email at HelsbyXmas@gmail.com or visit www.HoHoHelsby.co.uk