A charity is celebrating after raising more than £18,000 at a day long event.

The annual Wheelchair Classic at Helsby Golf Club, run by the club’s Powered Wheelchair Appeal, involved a golf competition with around 160 players, a meal and then as the highlight the presentation of wheelchairs in the evening to deserving local youngsters. Finally a raffle and charity auction took place.

Actor Ricky Tomlinson was on hand to present the chairs and much laughter was had by all.

The wheelchairs were presented to Declan Maynock, 18, from Holmes Chapel; Charlie Holmes, 4, from Stone; Freya Boothman, 8, from Frodsham; Bethany Stocker, 16 from Anderton, Northwich and Connor Webb, 16 from Widnes.

The youngsters were joined on the night by their parents, family and friends with the presentation of the chairs bringing the total for the appeal since its inception to 376.

Golfing honours on the day for the gents were Steve Cunniffe and Rordan Douse and for the ladies, mother and daughter duo Kath and Julia Wilkinson.

The appeal says it would like to thank the main event sponsor Ellesmere Port-based Jigsaw Law and the Ellesmere Port Lions for their hole sponsorship.

“Once again many thanks go to all their supporters and local businesses for their generosity and helping to raise such a fantastic amount,” said a spokesperson.

The charity points out the state does not offer most children the type of chair that they really need and the cost is often out of the reach of their families.