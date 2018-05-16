Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Netball has been saved at Helsby High School according to a delighted Year 10 student.

The school has gained a £35,000 grant from the Marshes Community Benefit Fund towards the development of community tennis and netball courts following a successful bid.

The fund, created in 2016, is managed by a panel drawn from the local community. It receives funds from Frodsham Wind Farm expected to total £3m over 25 years.

The initiative is specifically for the benefit of the community in the local area of the wind farm located on the marshes close to the villages of Frodsham, Helsby and Elton.

Assistant head James Cooney at the local authority school said: “On behalf of the students, staff, parents and governors we would like to thank the fund for their generosity and look forward to celebrating the work with everyone during and post completion.

“By resurfacing our dilapidated outdoor netball and tennis courts we will be able to encourage members of the Helsby, Elton and Frodsham communities to participate in active recreational sporting activities.

“As a direct result of this grant we will be able to bring all of our outdoor courts back to use and enhance our facilities to provide accessible, competition standard tennis and netball facilities for our students to use.”

Once the work has been completed the school says it will welcome the fund to visit Helsby High to celebrate.

Year 10 student Lauren S posted: “Netball has been saved at Helsby High School, thank you.”