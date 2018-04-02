Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Post Office is proposing to move Helsby Post Office to a new location where it will open as a modern open-plan local-style branch with extended opening hours.

Post Office local is a new concept for delivering post office services and the new Helsby branch will offer products and services throughout shop opening hours from an open-plan till at the shop counter instead of from a separate screened counter.

The proposed new location for the branch is Cheshire Retail NW Ltd, 205 Chester Road, Helsby.

This is 40 metres from the current Helsby Post Office at 215 Chester Road. The Post Office is now inviting customers and interested parties to give their comments on the move in a six-week public consultation.

Should the move go ahead, the branch would open seven days a week, from 7am–10pm Monday to Saturday and 9am-10pm on Sunday. This would offer an extra 52 hours and 30 minutes of Post Office service every week.

The proposed move, in agreement with the current postmaster, is part of major modernisation programme across the Post Office network designed to make it easier for customers to do business, through longer opening hours and modern open plan environments.

Regional manager Suzanne Richardson said: “We are making it easier for customers to get their cash, send and collect their mail and do their banking because we know how important these services are to local residents.

“We are confident that this vibrant new-style Post Office at the heart of the local community will meet customer needs. This modernisation is part of a major investment programme, the largest in the history of the Post Office.”

During the public consultation, Post Office Ltd welcomes feedback on any issues customers would like considered before a final decision is taken on this proposal.

In this instance the public consultation has been extended by two working days to allow for the holiday period over Easter.

The consultation will close on May 11. Submissions can be made during the consultation by Freepost YOUR COMMENTS to Post Office Ltd, via email to comments@postoffice.co.uk, via the Customer Helpline on 03457 22 33 44 or Textphone 03457 22 33 55.

Customers can also share their views online through the quick and easy questionnaire at postofficeviews.co.uk with the branch code 178434.