Mike Amesbury hosted pupils from Helsby High School for a visit to the House of Commons recently while they were on a tour of London as part of their studies.

A group of 51 Year 12 students headed to the capital for two days as part of their business, economics, history, politics and media courses.

As well as Parliament, they also visited places of interest such as The Bank of England, Hampton Court Palace and The Supreme Court.

The purpose of the visit was to give students an insight into historical, political, legal and economic affairs, and to help them to think about future careers and further education.

During their visit to the Commons they spoke with Mike Amesbury, the MP for Weaver Vale, where they discussed some of the big issues facing young people in Britain today.

Eve Dougherty, teacher in charge of business and economics at Helsby High, said: “Although Mike has visited our school a number of times, it was useful for students to see him in his working environment and appreciate his busy and diverse day to day activities.”

One of the students, Heather Martindale, who studies A Level History, Politics and Economics, said: “It was refreshing to see an MP so engaged with young people and happy to answer questions.”

Mike – who backs plans to lower the voting age to 16 – added: “One of the things I’m always impressed with when I meet young people from Weaver Vale is how politically engaged they are.

“Young people today care about the country’s future, they’re full of ideas and they want to be active participants in democracy, I think that’s fantastic to see.”