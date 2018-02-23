Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Powered Wheelchair Appeal from Helsby Golf Club has held another fundraising Chinese Banquet evening at the Fortune Palace in Delamere Forest.

Around 95 club members, friends and supporters attended and two children were presented with powered wheelchairs at the event, Matthew Beautyman from Warrington, aged 11, and Dillon Healey from Northwich, aged 13.

The chairs presented at this event increased the total to date to 370.

Matthew was accompanied on the night by his foster mum, Michelle.

He attends Bewsey Lodge Primary School School where he enjoys playing wheelchair basketball and singing in the choir.

Away from school he enjoys watching rugby at Warrington Wolves and supports Liverpool FC.

Dillon was joined by his parents Gail and Dave and he attends Hebden Green Special School in Winsford where his favourite subject is science.

Out of school Dillon enjoys playing games on his Wii and playing with his LEGO and anything to do with animals and pets.

Both boys and their families are looking forward to the independence their new chairs will allow.

After the presentation of the chairs, they enjoyed another superb banquet provided by Pat and her restaurant staff.

Members and friends took part in a quiz, enjoyed a raffle, resulting in a total of just over £1,000 raised on the night – this included a donation from Pat and the Fortune Palace team.

The appeal would like to thank all of their supporters for helping them to raise this fantastic amount.