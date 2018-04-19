Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are urgently appealing for information to find a 77-year-old woman from Wirral last seen at the bus stop near her home address.

Jean Lloyd was last seen at around 1.10pm on Tuesday, April 17, in the Thornton Hough area.

With links to Neston , Jean is described as white, around 5ft tall, of medium build, with short, well-groomed hair and wears glasses.

She is believed to have been last seen wearing a purple jacket, cream jumper, black trousers, flat black shoes and a dark black/brown handbag with long straps.

Inspector Darryl Jones from Cheshire police said: “Extensive enquiries to locate Jean are currently ongoing and we are increasingly concerned for her wellbeing.

“Jean resides in the Thornton Hough area but she is also known to have links to the Neston area. I would urge anyone who has seen or spoken to her since she disappeared to contact police on 101.”

If anyone has seen her or has any information on her whereabouts, they’re urged to contact call police on 101 quoting incident number 39193 or the charity @MissingPeople on 116 000.