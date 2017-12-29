Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An online fundraising appeal has been launched to cover the funeral costs for a homeless man who leaves behind his much loved son.

Simon Thompson, who would have turned 46 today (December 29), passed away in intensive care at the Countess of Chester Hospital on December 7.

Melanie Bird, who works for the Soul Kitchen initiative helping rough sleepers in Chester, heard about Simon’s death after initially stepping in to help find his beloved dog Bolt who had gone missing. She decided to ask the community to support a £3,000 fundraiser towards funeral costs because she wanted to provide ‘a nice send off for a nice person’.

Her efforts are supported by Simon’s devastated ex-partner Carla Carron, from Tattenhall, whose 17-year-old son Jack has lost his father.

Carla, who had remained ‘best friends’ with Simon, was with him when he passed away along with his two sisters. She explained that he had his ‘ups and downs’ and became homeless about six months ago. A post mortem has proved inconclusive but her son is convinced his death could have been prevented had his father been in permanent accommodation instead of ‘sofa surfing’ and sometimes sleeping rough on the street.

She said of Simon: “He was fun-loving, witty and a very selfless person who was all about being nice and kind to other people. He would do anything for anybody.”

She said Simon, who grew up in Spain and Chester, continued to have contact with their son Jack and they went on ‘adventures together’ like camping trips and always with his dad’s dog.

Carla said his latest dog Bolt had gone missing just days before Simon’s death but had turned up and she had managed to rehouse him.

Carla, who also has two daughters, said her three children were helping her to ‘keep smiling’ through this tragic time. She praised people like Melanie who support the increasing number of homeless people in society.

Simon is survived by his two sisters and his elderly father who lives in Spain but is too ill to travel back to the UK.

All funds raised will be paid directly to the funeral directors and any surplus given to Simon’s son to help finance him through college. To make a donation, click here.