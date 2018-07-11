Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cheshire Constabulary arrested a 35-year-old man for wasting police time alleging his hoax call led to an early hours search involving the force helicopter.

Officers acted on a call received at 12.17am today (Wednesday, July 11) giving rise to concerns for the well-being of a male in the Lodge Lane area of Saughall .

Police, fire and ambulance services launched a search operation for the individual involving the force helicopter.

Cheshire Constabulary spokesman Neil Bellis said: “It was quickly established, however, that the call was a hoax and a 35-year-old man was later arrested for wasting police time. He is currently in custody.”