Traffic is reported to be ‘very slow’ following a collision on the M56 eastbound near Chester during the rush-hour.

Website Inrix says lane three (of three) was closed at junction 15, at the intersection with the M53, from 5.10pm on Tuesday, December 19.

Highways England reports the carriageway is expected to clear between 7.45pm and 8pm.

Cheshire Police say a small car hit the central reservation in the damage only incident, which happened about 4.40pm. There are no injuries. Highways Agency officers attended the scene.