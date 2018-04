Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There is slow traffic on the Manchester-bound carriageway of the M56 following an earlier accident during the evening rush-hour (Tuesday, April 3).

Two vehicles are involved in the collision which happened on the M56 eastbound near J12 (Runcorn), causing congestion back to the junction with the M53 near Chester.

The accident is now on the hard shoulder with no lane closures in place. But traffic sensors show queuing vehicles.