There is heavy traffic on the approach to the Hoole roundabout heading into Chester following an accident.

Travel website Inrix reports a collision between a lorry and two cars which was reported about 4.30pm today (Monday, April 23).

The accident happened on the A56 Warrington Road westbound before the Hoole roundabout at the junction with the A41 Greenfield Lane / A56 Hoole Road.

Lane three (of three) is closed with heavy traffic reported.

Cheshire Police say a large amount of stones have been deposited on the carriageway. The stones and vehicles are in the process of being cleared.

There are not believed to be any injuries.