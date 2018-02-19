Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The heaviest babies born in Chester last year weighed more than a gallon of paint and a six-foot aluminium step ladder, The Chronicle can reveal.

Figures we obtained through Freedom of Information (FOI) show that the two heaviest infants born at the Countess between January 1 2017 and January 1 2018 weighed in just short at a whopping 11lb 4oz.

In fact the top five heaviest babies born in the hospital during this time frame were all over 11lb - more than 4lb above the average weight of a newborn baby (7lb 6oz).

Just before Christmas last year, baby Brodey Young became the heaviest newborn in the UK in a decade after he was born in Grimsby weighing an eye watering 12lb 13oz.

At just a few days old, Brodey already filled his 0-3 months babygrows and was drinking 70ml of milk every three-four hours - more than twice the average amount for a newborn.

The heaviest baby on record was a boy born to Carmelina Fedele who weighed 22lb 8oz in Aversa, Italy, in September 1955.

Five heaviest babies born at the Countess of Chester Hospital last year

1. 11.3979lbs

2. 11.3868lbs

3. 11.2876lbs

4. 11.2435lbs

5. 11.1553lbs