Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Asda have urgently recalled some of its pork sausages due to fears they could cause an allergic reaction.

The supermarket giant has taken C and K Meat's Country Style Pork Sausages and Sage and Red Onion pork sausages off the shelves after a labelling error was discovered.

Worryingly, they contain sulphur dioxide, which is not declared on the packaging.

The products affected come with use-by-dates of March 18, 21 and 23, reports Wales Online.

C and K Meats has assured customers that none of its other products are affected.

Customer who have the sausages at home should not eat the product and should return it to the shop they bought it for a full refund.