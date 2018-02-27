Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There are long traffic queues on roads in the Chester area this morning (Tuesday, February 27), after snowfall overnight.

No accidents or breakdowns have been reported but the weather is causing much heavier volume of traffic than normal, especially on the M56 eastbound carriageway, according to traffic website Inrix, which reports travel time of around 30 minutes.

There are also hazardous driving conditions on the A483 Wrexham Road, near to the Posthouse Roundabout, with travel delays of around 12 minutes.

British Transport Police Cheshire have issued a warning to drivers, advising them to set off 10 minutes earlier and 'take it easy' on the roads.