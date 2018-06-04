Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Homebuilder Redrow is helping to get children moving by sponsoring Walk to School Week at a Hartford school.

Redrow has stepped up its support for the campaign organised by Living Streets, the UK charity for everyday walking, funding resource packs for 10 schools including St Wilfrid’s Catholic Primary School in Hartford.

The resources are designed to help challenge and encourage children to walk to school and can be a stepping stone to year-round activity.

Last year, more than 14,000 classes took part in Walk to School Week; that’s approximately 400,000 children walking to school.

Jason Newton, sales director for Redrow Homes (NW), said: “Walk to School Week is a fantastic campaign that we’re happy to support.

“It’s a great example of how we’re helping to create thriving communities and offering people a better way to live.

“Walking to and from school is a great way to stay active and has environmental and social benefits too as it provides an opportunity to meet your neighbours or catch up on how your child is getting on at school with a chat as you walk.”

Living Streets’ theme for 2018 is Walking Roots, using resources which take pupils on a journey from the roots to the leaves of a tree with fun, engaging and educational materials guiding them on the way.

Each challenge pack contains everything a school needs to run the five-day walking challenge, including a classroom wallchart, teacher and pupil wallchart stickers, pupil activity diaries, pupil rewards magnets and teacher instructions.

Headteacher Anne Weir said: “Thanks to Redrow for supporting Walk to School Week with pupil packs.

“We will encourage our children to walk to school throughout the year. The physical and mental health benefits are enormous.”

The school is close to Redrow’s Hartford Grange and Weaver Park developments, which offer a choice of family homes.

The housebuilder has previously supported the school by donating the final £400 needed to the Young PTA at St Wilfrid’s Catholic Primary School so they could buy a defibrillator.

Jason added: “Being close to schools is often high on people’s agendas when they are looking for a new home.

“Last year Redrow provided over £13 million of funding towards the development of new schools and the extension of existing ones.

“This created over 900 extra school places, all within a walkable distance from our new homes.

“As a business we have eight placemaking design principles titled ‘Easy to get around’ which impels us to layout our developments so that we are providing direct, walkable and cyclable routes to schools and other local amenities.

“We also work to reduce car dependency in other ways, by funding public transport improvements or car clubs for example.”