A £1.5m church hall and community hub will opened by the Bishop of Chester next month following a huge fundraising effort.

St Mary’s-Without-the-Walls Church, Handbridge , will see the run-down church hall replaced with a bigger and better building which is almost complete.

And the new facility will serve the needs of the church and the community at large, especially south of the river.

St Mary’s Handbridge Centre will comprise a main hall, two community rooms, a cafe and a medical consultation room for the adjacent surgery, which has limited space, together with a 32-space car park.

A spokesperson said on the website: “The formal opening of the centre will take place on Sunday 10th June at 6.30pm. The Bishop of Chester will be presiding over the opening ceremony.”

The vision is supported by Chester MP Chris Matheson , Handbridge ward councillor Razia Daniels , Cheshire West and Chester Council (CWaC), The Westminster Foundation and Eaton Estate ( Duke of Westminster ), who own the site, and the NHS .

It has become a reality thanks to an ongoing community fundraising effort as well as a £50,000 donation from Grosvenor Estate’s Westminster Foundation and the undisclosed proceeds from the sale of Eaton Estate’s building opposite St Mary’s at 1 Overleigh Road.

The grade II-listed 1895 building was historically known as the Boys’ Club from which Chester Youth Club ran for many years.

It has been sold to supporters of Chester-based not-for-profit organisation Gro Space, a social enterprise which aims to provide a co-working facility for start-ups in the city, particularly those working in the visual arts.

If you wish to make a donation towards the cost of building St Mary’s Handbridge Centre, you can donate directly or via Just Giving .