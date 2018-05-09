Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The owner of a greengrocer and juice bar has explained on Facebook why passersby may have seen him apparently brawling in the street.

Krzysztof Kazmierski, known as ‘Chris’, runs ExSqueeze Me in Handbridge with his partner Patrycja Barczyk.

Chris says he stepped in when an elderly customer who regularly parks his bicycle in the bay in front of the shop was confronted by a man wishing to put his car there. Chris claims he was punched in the mouth but decided not to press charges after police were called.

He wrote on Facebook: “Hello my dear people of Handbridge. Some of you might have witnessed today (May 1) a strange accident in the front of our shop before the noon. Couple of grown ups fighting....yes, and I was one of them, too.

“Please believe me that it was actually me who was trying firstly to defend an honour of one of my customers and secondly my very own face. I never hit anybody but only defended myself.

“Some of you could have seen it from afar and then think that I was doing something wrong and stupid. Not this time.”

Chris has received lots of support on social media.

Rob Jeffries wrote to him: “Hope you’re good mate – shame there are still individuals who think they are above others.”

A Cheshire Police spokeswoman said: “At 10.45am on 1 May police were called to reports of an assault involving three men in Handbridge, Chester. Officers spoke to the men and the incident was dealt with in line with the victims' wishes with no complaint made.”

Originally from Poland, Krzysztof and Patrycja opened the business without any previous experience and have been learning on the job.

The pair featured in The Chronicle because the business has impeccable environmentally-friendly credentials.

The shop has no single-use plastic packaging, only paper or compostable, and drinks are given out in glass bottles which customers pay a deposit for.