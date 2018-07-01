Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A hair salon in Ellesmere Port has scooped another award.

Louise Fudge Hair & Beauty, which opened two years ago, has won a bronze award for Best New Business 2018 at The British Hair & Beauty Awards.

Louise said: “We are very proud to add another award to our collection, it was a really tough category and proof that we’re doing a great job.

“We’re really noticing that our work is now attracting a much wider audience with clients travelling from all over Cheshire and beyond to get their colour done.

“We only use the very best products and have regular training days.

“I reinvest every penny back into my business, I have already refurbed it twice!

“With our balayage technique being so popular with our colour clients, this can last our clients over three months.”