A shop specialising in wigs for people who have lost their hair is opening in Chester this weekend.

Longtime hairdresser Rebecca Morgan has had years of experience helping cancer patients after supplying wigs in her own salon in Prestatyn, and she is now bringing her ‘vital service’ to Chester.

Rebecca, who holds an official NHS contract for supplying wigs to hospital patients, will open her new store Morgan’s Wigs this Saturday (January 20) on Charles Street in Hoole and she is keen to let people in Chester know all about the business.

“We offer a private service where people can try wigs on and receive advice on helping them deal with a medical hair loss condition,” explains Rebecca. “The service we offer is vital to anyone who will lose their hair whilst undergoing chemotherapy, or anyone with aleopica.

“And we offer help and support with other image issues that may affect people while feeling low when they are going through cancer treatment,” she added. “The wig service helps many men, women and children and it would be great to advise the people of Chester that this service is now available to them.”

Rebecca started training in wigs after a friend was diagnosed with cancer and Rebecca shaved her hair for her before deciding it was something she felt passionate about.

“She was so upset by the lack of help for women in her predicament in choosing wigs and coping with changes to their image, while going through such an awful time and having treatment,” she said.

“I decided to enrol on the Trevor Sorbie My New Hair course, where you learn how to cut wigs, have one-to-one meetings with Macmillan nurses, and learn about what people go through when they are having chemo. You also learn a lot about the mental impact of hair loss.”

Morgan’s Wigs also works closely with charities like The Little Princess Trust, My New Hair and Look Good Feel Better workshops, the latter of which offer help and support throughout the UK to men, women and teenagers going through cancer treatment and holds workshops at the Countess of Chester Hospital.