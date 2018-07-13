Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This spectacular water fountain in the Eaton area of Tarporley was the result of a car bumping into a standpipe.

Ironically the temporary system had been installed following low pressure issues but the accident meant householders were left without any supply whatsoever.

United Utilities tweeted: “A car has hit a standpipe and has snapped it off. Our engineers will be getting this sorted ASAP.”

Spokesman John Martin said the problem was reported in Edgewell Lane about 9am on Friday (July 13) leading to 21 calls from people without water but by 10.20am the supply had been restored.

He said the standpipe was put in place to ‘keep the taps flowing’ due to reports of low pressure in the area.

Mr Martin said repair work had to be carried out following the collision which would result in a traffic management scheme being put into place in the area.