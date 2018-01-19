Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are growing 'increasingly concerned' for the welfare of a missing woman who was last seen at Chester station four days ago.

Jannatul Chawdhury has been missing from her home in Prestatyn, North Wales, since Monday (January 15).

The last known sighting of her was at 4pm Chester railway station, where she is believed to have boarded a train for London Euston.

PC Kiera Williams, from North Wales Police, said: "Together with Jannatul’s family we are increasingly concerned for her welfare due to her being unfamiliar with the area and not being able to converse well in English.

"Jannatul left her home making what would appear to be only short term arrangements and with no known associates for support. Our enquiries show possible links to the London area but we also need the public’s help. If you’ve seen her or know where she is please let us know."

Jannatul is an Asian female from Bangladesh with very long black hair and brown eyes. She is about 5’4 and slim and was last seen wearing a black puffa style jacket, dark coloured trousers or jeans and a light/beige coloured headscarf.

Jannatul was also wearing orange and white Sketcher shoes and carried a small gold handbag with across the body strap and a large bag possibly light blue in colour.

Anyone with information about Jannatul's whereabouts is asked to contact North Wales Police via the web live chat by clicking here . Alternatively phone police on 101 or via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 quoting reference Itrace 19663.