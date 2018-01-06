Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Essential ground investigation works for Chester ’s Northgate Development have started up again.

Engineers have resumed the works at seven locations across the city centre as part of the bid to deliver the £300m retail and leisure scheme.

The investigation work involves drilling holes to establish the depths of bedrock to confirm foundation designs.

It began at Linenhall car park on Friday (January 5), and will also include sites at the New Crane Street car park, opposite Stanley Palace, Market car park, University lower car park, verge Castle Drive and the Roodee car park.

The work at each location should only take a few days and Cheshire West and Chester Council says positions have been carefully picked to minimise the impact on the public and surrounding areas.

The work areas will have appropriate traffic management in place to protect members of the public and the workforce.

Cabinet member for economic development and infrastructure councillor Brian Clarke said: “We don’t expect any disruption for drivers, pedestrians or businesses while these investigations are carried out.

“Most of the work will be carried out during the day apart from the Market car park that will take part overnight.”

The works are required as part of Chester Northgate which will transform the northwest corner of the city with a new market hall, housing, shops, a multi-screen cinema, cafes, bars and restaurants, new hotel, parking for 800 cars, and over 1000 new jobs.

Planned Work programme:

January 5-10, Linenhall car park

January 8-12, New Crane Street car park

January 9-12, opposite Stanley Palace

January 10-11, Market car park

January 11-16, University lower car park

January 12-17, Verge Castle Drive

January 16-19, Roodee car park