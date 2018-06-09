Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Professor Michael Sandle RA, who studied at Chester School of Art, is widely recognised as one of the finest sculptors in the world and is also a brilliant draughtsman and printmaker.

Chester’s Grosvenor Museum is proud to present an exhibition of his work, ‘Michael Sandle: Monumental Rage’, now open and running until October 7.

Councillor Louise Gittins, Cabinet Member for Communities and Wellbeing, said: “Michael Sandle’s work explores the themes of violence, war, death and memorialisation, making this a particularly appropriate exhibition for the year in which we commemorate the centenary of the end of the Great War.

“In direct response to the horrors of our age, his art presents a powerful critique of the abuse of power in global conflict, politics and culture, and the accompanying cynicism and hypocrisy.

“The exhibition presents the immensely powerful work of this important artist, whose international status is unmatched in his field by any other British artist of his generation.

“With sculptures, drawings and prints spanning 60 years, it offers an extraordinary aesthetic, intellectual and emotional experience for our visitors.”

The exhibition is accompanied by a lavishly illustrated book.

This offers a wealth of information on the artist and his work, provides a permanent record of the exhibition, and forms a major reference work of lasting value.

Michael Sandle RA was born in Dorset in 1936, lived in Douglas on the Isle of Man 1942-54, and while on National Service in 1954-5 attended evening classes at Chester School of Art, then housed in the Grosvenor Museum. He studied in Douglas, London and Paris, and taught in Britain and Canada.

He lived in Germany 1973-99, becoming Professor of Sculpture at Pforzheim and then at Karlsruhe.

He has exhibited across five continents and his work is in public collections around the world.

A Senior Royal Academician, his most notable public commissions include ‘St George and the Dragon’ 1987-8 in London, the ‘Malta Siege-Bell Memorial’ 1988-92 in Valletta and ‘The Seafarers’ Memorial’ 2000-1 in London.

Councillor Louise Gittins said: “This is one of the most ambitious art exhibitions ever mounted by the Grosvenor Museum.

“It would not have been possible without the support of Flowers Gallery, the Grosvenor Museum Society, the Henry Moore Foundation, the Finnis Scott Foundation, the Westminster Foundation, the Granada Foundation, the University of Chester, RA250 UK with Art Fund, the Isle of Man Arts Council, and Hiscox.

“We are profoundly grateful for their exceptionally generous support.”

Adult Events:

June 12 - The ‘Enemy’ Interned: Germans in Cheshire during the First World War. A University of Chester event.

June 19 - Refugees in crisis? Belgians in Cheshire during the First World War. A University of Chester event.

June 26 - The Centenary of the First World War: New Directions or Old Histories? A University of Chester event.

July 18 - The Great War: Modernist Art on the Front Line. Lecture by Adrian Sumner.

July 9-13 - Etching Course with Alistair Tucker RBSA.

September 19 - Michael Sandle: Exhibition Tour with Peter Boughton.

October 3 - The Art of War: The Many Faces of Global Conflict. Lecture by Adrian Sumner.

Family events:

August 1 - Voices from the Other Side, presented by the museum’s Youth Panel.

August 1 - RAF Motto Badges.

August 8 - Be an Artist.

August 9 - Battleships.

August 15 - Film: The Railway Children.

August 15 - Please look after this child!

August 23 - Rainbow Boats.

August 29 - Film: War Horse.

August 29 - Animals in War.

The Grosvenor Museum is open Monday - Saturday 10.30am-5pm and Sunday 1-4pm, admission free, donations welcome.