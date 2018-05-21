Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Duchess of Westminster Natalia Grosvenor and her daughters looked fabulous when they turned out for the royal wedding in Windsor on Saturday.

And Natalia's son, Hugh Grosvenor, the seventh Duke of Westminster, was no slouch in the sartorial stakes.

He appeared smart and cheerful as he attended the nuptials of Prince Harry and Meghan at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle.

But it was the girls who stole the show.

The Duchess, 59, who lives at Eaton Hall, near Chester, was snapped wearing a zebra-patterned full length orange dress and black hat.

Alongside her was youngest daughter Lady Viola, 25, looking radiant in a vibrant coral dress,and eldest daughter Lady Tamara , 38, in a striking peacock design dress and matching hat with feathers.

Elsewhere photographers snapped middle daughter Lady Edwina Grosvenor , 36, walking hand-in-hand with TV presenter husband Dan Snow on their way to the ceremony.

And it looked like the couple were ready to party as there was no sign of their three young children.

Lady Edwina is the goddaughter of Harry's mum, the late Princess Diana.

She wore a cream midi dress with pink and black spots and matching pink hat. While her famous spouse was in a black morning suit with tails, pin-striped trousers and he complemented his wife’s attire with a pink tie.

Lady Edwina, a prison reformer, tweeted beforehand: “After a week of trauma training with staff from Her Majesty’s prison service it’s now for something different. Time to head to #onesmallwedding!!”

And it must have been a good night as the next morning Dan, a TV historian, posted that he needed to clear his head by visiting the site where the Magna Carta was signed near Windsor on June 15, 1215.

He tweeted: “This astonishing hangover leaves me no choice. I’m going to Runnymede.”

Lady Edwina's brother, the seventh Duke of Westminster, Hugh Grosvenor, inherited the title on the death of their father Gerald in August 2016 aged 64. The late duke was close friends with Prince Charles.

Hugh, who turned 27 in January, looked elegant in a light grey suit and tails featuring a white carnation in his buttonhole, blue shirt and yellow tie.

He is close to the royal princes.

Prince Harry was among 800 guests at his star-studded 21st birthday party held at Eaton Hall back in 2012 which boasted entertainment from hip-hop duo Rizzle Kicks and comedian Michael McIntyre.

And the duke is godfather to Prince George. George’s parents, William and Kate, visited Eaton Hall for the annual bonfire bash last November along with Princess Charlotte. His mother, the Duchess of Westminster, is godmother to William.

Several members of the Grosvenor family attended the nuptials of Prince William and Kate Middleton back in 2011.

The Sunday Times Rich List recently ranked the seventh Duke of Westminster as number one in its Young Rich List – for the under 30s – and 10th overall.