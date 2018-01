Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester's Grosvenor Bridge will be shut outbound for up to five days later this month.

The closure is due to Cheshire West and Chester Council (CWaC) implementing footway works from 7pm to 6am starting on January 15.

Exit bound traffic will need to follow a diversion route via the A5115 and A483.

The work is not expected to last longer than five days.