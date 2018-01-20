Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A stomach-churning video has shown what could be lurking in your kids' bath toys if they are not kept clean and dry.

Dad Jack Toepfer made a Youtube video entitled 'Throw out your bath toys!' in which he squeezed a pirate squirty toy over the sink, and was disgusted by what came out of it, The Mirror reports.

You can clearly see black mould spewing from the toy's mouth into the basin in the clip, in which Jack explains that the toy had already been squirted out after the child's bath.

He wrote: "Your kids chew on these, drink out of them, and otherwise trust that they are clean because they are in a soapy bath, after all.

"All of this mould came out of this toy AFTER some had already squirted out in the bath, again onto a bath towel, and then what you see here.

"If I cut it open I'm sure I would find more. There is no way for these squeeze toys to dry completely so they sit, with water in them, in dark moist places - and it is mould paradise."

Parents have also reported finding their babies' chew toys full of mould, as well as inside Tommee Tippee sippy cups.

Last year there were reports that child's toy Sophie the Giraffe, which is hugely popular with babies and toddlers, also contained something unpleasant.

It was noticed by pediatric dentist Dana Chianese who recommends giving babies and toddlers teething toys every day, and the giraffe is one of the favourites.

When Dana decided to clean her child's toy she wondered why the air coming out of one of its air holes smelled "musty," cut the giraffe open, and discovered something upsetting inside, according to Good Housekeeping .

"I decided to cut into Sophie out of curiosity and discovered a science experiment living inside," she said.

"Smelly, ugly mould living in my infant's favourite chew toy!"

Other parents have also found their kids' Sophies have become breeding grounds for potentially harmful bacteria.

Mould is unlikely to cause your child any major health problems. Even if they were to swallow mouldy water "the likelihood of a child getting sick from this is close to zero," according to Dr Lyuba Konopasek quoted in Romper .

But before you throw the baby's toys out with the bathwater, you can solve the problem with some simple solutions.

To avoid getting water inside in the first place, air holes can be plugged with glue.

Bath toys can be cleaned and disinfected by running them through the dishwasher.

Storing them out of the bathroom, in a well-ventilated area, also decreases the likelihood of mould.