Young Paige Georgeson beams as she recovers at home after being involved in a collision with a car while crossing the road earlier this week.

The 12-year-old, from Great Sutton , was airlifted to hospital with a broken right foot as well as bumps and bruises but knows it could have been so much worse.

Mum Kelly, who went straight to the accident scene in Overpool Road, is mightily relieved her ‘baby girl’ is going to be all right following the accident near their Brooklyn Drive home.

Kelly said: “She is OK and on the mend with a broken foot and lots of bumps and bruises. She is now at home with all her family and friends supporting her.”

Paige was flown to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in Liverpool following the accident about 2pm on Wednesday (August 8). Initial reports from the ambulance service suggested she had suffered serious injuries.

Kelly continued: “It was a complete accident as she had assumed any cars behind the bus had stopped. A learning curve for us both and road safety will be again explained and shown in detail.

“She’s concerned about the lady driving and feels very guilty. She said she thought the bus driver was waving her across but she couldn’t see him very well. There’s absolute no fault by anyone at all and she is so lucky.”

Kelly feels her faith in people has been restored from the rapid response of the emergency crews to the support of the community.

“Thank you to everyone at the scene who helped my baby girl to the teen boys who came and got me. Thank you to the ambulance crew, to the police, to the air crew and all the people. I owe you everything for helping her. She’ll make a full recovery in a few weeks.”

Kelly also wants to thank a homecare nurse who came across the scene and was the first to tend to her daughter.