The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Whether or not they get good or bad results, A Level students will still have something to smile about this results day.

That's because there are some great freebies up for grabs for all who are collecting their grades tomorrow (Thursday, August 16).

Here are some of the deals and freebies companies are offering to A Level students tomorrow:

Chicken at Nando's

(Image: Craig Holmes)

The restaurant chain is once again offering anyone who receives their results on Thursday some free chicken, according to the Manchester Evening News

All you need to do is show your results papers and ID on the day and you can choose a quarter chicken or fire-starter.

Diners must spend at least £7 to claim their freebie, which is available on August 16 only at all Nando's branches in the UK except Scotland.

A spokesman said: "Whether you're celebrating or commiserating, we're here to help with a free quarter chicken or fire-starter on us.

"All you need to do is visit us and show your results (don't worry, we won't tell anyone!), and remember to bring your ID."

You can view the full terms HERE

Snack box at KFC

KFC will be giving students across the country a free mini fillet snack box with every Krushem purchased on August 16.

The offer is in partnership with Student Beans and you can claim yours through the Colonel Club app

To claim from your local restaurant, download the Colonel's Club app and sign up, create an account with Student Beans and add your Student Beans ID number to your Colonel's Club app, buy a Krushem of your choice in-restaurant for £1.99 and scan the app at the time of purchase and request a free snack box.

Crystal Maze LIVE Experience free entry

The Manchester-based attraction is offering A Level students who visit the maze between Friday 17 and Sunday, August 26 a free return voucher to come along and play again.

To claim the voucher, students need to book a visit for those dates and flash their A-Level results letter.

Based on the popular 90s TV show, The Crystal Maze LIVE Experience invites teams of up to eight people to take part in the maze. Teams are guided through the attractions four zones by a MazeMaster.

Tickets can be booked via https://the-crystal-maze.com .

Pizza Express dough balls

To get your free dough balls, all students need to do is download the UNIDAYS app on their phone, and present its ID to the waiter.

The special offer is available nationwide and will be available all day on Thursday.

On top of the free starter, students can also get 30 per cent discount on the remainder of their bill.