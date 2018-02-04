Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Grange School lower sixth form student Bree Livesey has been selected as one of only four UK geography students to represent the country at the forthcoming International Geography Olympiad (iGeo).

The iGeo is an annual competition for the best 16 to 19-year-old geography students from all over the world.

Students chosen to represent their countries are the very best, with only four being selected to represent each country from thousands of students who have competed in their own country’s National Geography Olympiad.

Bree competed in the UK’s Olympiad in early December and following this the judges offered her one of the four places to represent our nation on Team UK at the iGEO Olympiad which will take place in Quebec City, Canada in July.

The Hartford school sixth former said: “It is a fantastic opportunity and I am very much looking forward to the challenge and meeting other geography students from around the world.

“I’m currently turning my attention to the fundraising I need to do in order to attend and the preparation alongside other Team UK members in advance of the event.”