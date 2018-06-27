Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The first photograph of a father who was allegedly murdered by his own son has been released.

Fifty-three-year-old Graham Renshaw was discovered suffering from serious injuries at a house on Seymour Drive in Ellesmere Port during the early hours of June 14.

Mr Renshaw was taken to the Countess of Chester Hospital where he sadly died.

His son, Daniel Renshaw, of Drake Road in Neston, was arrested and later charged with murder.

The 27-year-old entered no plea when he appeared in court and was remanded in custody.

His case is scheduled to be heard at Chester Crown Court on July 16.

Police said the victim's next of kin are being supported by specially trained officers.