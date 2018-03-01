Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are appealing for a Good Samaritan who handed in three passports to come forward as he could have 'vital information' about a burglary in Ellesmere Port.

Officers say the man left the passports, which had been found by his wife, on the front desk at the town's police station on Wednesday, February 21.

Constable Phil Hunt, of Ellesmere Port Local Policing Unit, said: “Firstly, I want to thank the gentleman for doing the right thing and handing in the passports and to make it clear that you are not in any trouble.

“I simply would urge you to come forward as you may have vital information which could help us with a local burglary.

“If you, or someone who knows you is reading this please call us on 101.”