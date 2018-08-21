Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are investigating after a driver who stopped to help people he thought were in need was violently attacked by thugs who demanded cash.

The incident happened on Thursday, August 9 at around 11.15pm when the 49-year-old man was driving along Dodleston Lane towards Pulford just after the railway crossing, when he noticed a small, light coloured Suzuki carry van who appeared to have crashed into bushes.

Concerned, the man stopped driving to check the people inside were OK when two men approached his vehicle and attacked him.

One of them hit him in the face and grabbed at his clothing before both men dragged him out of his vehicle and demanded money.

The victim managed to fight both of the men off and they ran away from the scene empty handed leaving him with minor injuries to his body including small cuts to his hands, chest and legs.

One of the men is described as a white man aged in his early to mid-40s, around 6ft in height with very short shaved hair and well built. He was wearing a Nike tracksuit top and spoke with a slight Welsh accent.

The other man is described as white with a Scouse accent and was wearing a red long sleeve top with two white stripes down the arm.

Detective Constable Tom Philpotts, of Chester CID, said: “The victim was being a good Samaritan by stopping to see if anyone was hurt inside the vehicle when these two men attacked him.

“As part of my enquiries I am looking at the possibility that these two men could have been in the area with the same van two weeks before this incident took place.

“If you saw anyone acting suspiciously, or have any dashcam or CCTV footage please get in touch by calling 101.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call Cheshire Police on 101 quoting IML 150006 give the details here or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.