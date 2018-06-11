Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

After a short break, Bell Meadow hosted their seventh Annual Charity Golf Day at Helsby Golf Club on Tuesday, May 15, in support of the Neuro Therapy Centre.

The day raised over £3,075 for the charity, the impressive figure beating the total raised in previous years.

Sixteen teams of four took part in the 18 hole Texas Scramble Competition.

Participants also had the opportunity to take part in additional individual competitions for nearest the pin, the straightest drive and a putting competition.

Stuart Cranfield, director of bespoke Cheshire home developer company, Bell Meadow, is the driving force behind the Neuro Therapy Centre Golf Day and has organised all seven golf days for the Centre.

He says: “Not having held the Golf day for the last two years, due to heavy workloads, I’d forgotten just how enjoyable the day is.

“I’m looking forward to the eighth Golf Day next May and I hope it’s as well supported as this year was”.

Shannah Adams, Events and Volunteer Coordinator for the Neuro Therapy Centre, was delighted with the success of the event.

“We are very thankful to Stuart Cranfield from Bell Meadow for all his hard work in helping us to organise the day.

“The weather was perfect, and it was great to see our regular teams come back and take part in the Golf Day again.

“Events like these and sponsored activities really make a difference to the services that the Neuro Therapy Centre can provide.”

The winners on the day were Janhill and the Carpet House Team, who won the first prize - a day’s clay pigeon shooting at Catton Hall Shooting Ground.

Charlotte Leatham won a new golf bag donated by Hot Golf, for winning nearest the pin, Bob Kwan won the first straightest drive, Harry Machin won the second straightest drive and winner of the putting competition was G Mitchell.

Hole Sponsors of the event were Real Stone and Tile, Assist Hygiene and Res Tec Roofing Supplies and raffle prizes were donated by Tanners Wine, Chester Beer and Wine, Mazda Chester, Clarins, Airbus, Helsby Golf Club, North Wales Golf Club, Breakout Chester and Double tree by Hilton.

The money raised will help the Saltney based Centre to provide practical support and therapies to manage the symptoms of a wide range of neurological conditions including MS, Parkinson’s, MND and ME.

The Centre supports nearly 500 people from across North Wales, Cheshire, and the Wirral with regular physiotherapy, oxygen therapy and other treatments enabling them to manage their conditions in the best way possible.

The next Bell Meadow Charity Golf Day in support of the centre will be held in 2019.