A charity golf day at Vale Royal Abbey has been hailed a success with £2,400 raised for Cheshire Down’s Syndrome Support Group (CDSSG).

Weaver Vale MP Mike Amesbury set the teams off on behalf of the charity with a shot gun start.

Team Dakota emerged as winners!

CDSSG CEO Julie Duff said: “We’d like to say a big thank you to all involved in making this day a success and for the fantastic funds raised that will be used to help people with Down’s Syndrome and their families in Cheshire.

“Special thanks to Mike Amesbury MP, staff at Vale Royal Abbey, Ben Derbyshire and pro golfer Iain Davie.

“We’ve had really positive feedback about the event.

“The funds raised will enable us to continue to support people with Down’s syndrome and their families by raising awareness, providing information, support and training.

“We’re grateful for the support of local businesses and are currently seeking new local partnerships.

“Anyone interested can contact us admin@cdssgroup.org.uk.”