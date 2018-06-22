Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Saltney Gymnastics Club are celebrating the end of another successful gymnastics season after securing a host of medal triumphs.

Members of the NDP and FIG Acro squads have celebrated success at no fewer than nine competitions in the last year, representing both Saltney Gym Club and the North Wales Acro squad locally, nationally and internationally.

The competition year started in October 2017 with the Welsh Championships hosted at Saltney Gym Club.

All seven partnerships who were selected to compete for Saltney won medals: gold for Liam Robinson and Emily Wynne-Jones and silver for Sophie Wilson, Megan Floyd and Evie Edwards; Sofia Cartwright Alves, Amy Ryan and Maja Zieba; Maia Gioia, Ella Barratt and Chloe Dodd; Bella Tranter, Lucia Morris and Poppy Schofield; Sally Ryan, Lulu Gittins and Abbie Grundy; Ella Powell, Tilda Stelling and Harriet Wrather.

In February, three of the junior NDP partnerships were invited to compete in TUAM in Galway, Southern Ireland.

Again, fantastic performances from all resulted in gold medals for Abbie Shaw and Isabella Rimmer and silver medals for Sally Ryan, Lulu Gittins and Abbie Grundy.

Isabella Wilson Jones, Caitlin Guy and Grace Haswell were a respectable fourth, competing against teams from all over Ireland.

Also in February two of the FIG partnerships were selected to attend the FIG British Championships at Fenton Manor in Stoke-on-Trent.

Although they did not come away with medals, Lillie Fisher, Aoife Higgins and Ciara McNicholas and Maia Gioia, Ella Barratt and Chloe Dodd put in impressive performances, competing against the top gymnasts from across the UK.

In March, 46 gymnasts from Saltney competed in the North Area competition.

Through commitment to hard work and training in the lead up to the competition, 10 partnerships scooped no fewer than 10 gold medals, three partnerships won silver medals and one partnership won bronze, making them the outright winners of the overall team award.

It was then off to Cardiff for the NDP Championships where 14 partnerships from Saltney were competing for medals against all of the Welsh Acro Gymnastics Clubs, as well as for places at both the national and inter-regional finals.

Kieran Guy and Sophie Grundy won gold, taking them through to the British NDP Championship Finals in May, where they came a very respectable sixth place against the top gymnasts across the UK.

Silver medals were won by Sofia Cartwright Alves, Amy Ryan and Maja; Sophie Wilson, Megan Floyd and Evie Edwards; Becky Hedley and Emilie Crisp; Abbie Shaw and Isabella Rimmer, Joe Smith and Nicola Prince, and bronze for Oli Davies and Ava Davies-Smallwood winning bronze – which meant they all qualified to represent Wales at the inter-regional finals in Southampton in May.

In April 2018 three of the FIG partnerships were selected to compete at the Cesenatico International Acro Cup in Italy.

Competing for Saltney against teams from across Europe and USA were Lillie Fisher, Aoife Higgins and Ciara McNicholas; Sophie Wilson, Megan Floyd and Evie Edwards, both of whom won gold medals, and Sofia Cartwright Alves, Amy Ryan and Maja Zieba who narrowly missed out on a place in finals by 0.01 of a mark.

The travels didn’t stop there. Five NDP partnerships were selected to compete at Geneva International Acro Cup in May 2018.

With competitors from all over the world, yet again the Saltney team were triumphant with silver medals for Eloise Tranter and Hattie Dunmore-Mitchell; Bella Tranter, Lucia Morris and Poppy Schofield; Joe Smith and Nicola Prince; and bronze for Ella Powell, Tilda Stelling and Harriet Wrather.

Becky Hedley and Emily Crisp narrowly missed out on medals after coming a very respectable sixth place in a very tough IDP category.

To end the competition season the club hosted its annual Saltney Classic Competition in June.

This is the 22nd year that the competition has run and it has gone from strength to strength in parallel with the club.

This year’s competition attracted more than 300 gymnasts from 17 clubs from across the UK.

It was a tremendous success and Saltney had 17 partnerships competing.

For some it was their very first competition, and although some didn’t medal, they still did themselves and Saltney Gym Club proud.

Gold medal winners were Oli Davies and Ava Davies-Smallwood; Sophie Wilson, Megan Floyd and Evie Edwards; Maia Gioia, Ella Baratt and Chloe Dodd and Lillie Fisher, Aoife Higgins and Ciara McNicholas – who also won the award for the highest FIG score of the competition.

And it was silver for Kieran Guy and Sophie Grundy; Rebecca Hedley and Emilie Crisp and Sophia Cartwright Alves and Maja Zieba.

Club head coach Denise Bayley and deputy head coach Debbie Lavender said: “We are astounded and so very proud of the amazing success that each and every one of our gymnasts has achieved over the year.

“To obtain so many medals across so many competitions is a fantastic reward for the hard work and commitment put in by our gymnasts and coaches over many, many months of training.

“For some gymnasts these were their first competitions and we have been extremely proud of how they have represented both themselves, their families and our club.

“We are a totally voluntary run organisation and rely solely on fundraising to support the development of our facility and to provide maximum opportunities for our gymnasts.

“Without the support from our volunteer coaching team and youth leaders, or from the parents of our gymnasts we would not be able to achieve what we have as a club, and we want to thank every single person who has helped us on our journey.

“We are committed to continue to develop and train our gymnasts to reach their maximum potential and look forward to working together for continued success as we prepare for the 2018/19 season.”

Anyone interested in joining or finding out more about our club can visit www.saltneygymnasticsclub.co.uk for more information.