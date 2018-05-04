Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Madagascar Adventure is coming to Chester Zoo this May Day bank holiday weekend.

In a bid to immerse visitors in the wonders of Madagascar, the adventure weekend from Saturday, May 5 to Monday, May 7 will offer a busy programme of mini expeditions; little explorer story-telling; gameshows; and adventure play.

Much of the activity will be around the zoo’s Madagascar Play! space, which opened last year and features scramble nets, a sandy beach, a dry river bed and Madagascan grasses.

Madagascar Adventure Weekend has been planned to celebrate the launch of a partnership between the zoo and outdoor adventure travel clothing brand, Craghoppers.

They have joined forces to fight for the future of threatened lemurs in Madagascar and the team at Craghoppers are providing specialist equipment for conservationists in the field, as well as vital financial support.

Visitors at the zoo will be offered the chance to win their very own expedition kit courtesy of Craghoppers.

Additionally, Craghoppers are offering the chance to win a family membership to the zoo on their social media pages this weekend.

Jim McNamara, Managing Director of Craghoppers, said: “We’re thrilled to be working with Chester Zoo on such a great conservation research project.

“As the leaders in adventure travel clothing, we understand the importance of encouraging the next generation of explorers to go out into the world and conserve its beauty.”

Rose Gelder, Corporate Giving Specialist at Chester Zoo, said: “Madagascar is an island of great diversity – from rich, lush rainforest to the dry, arid forest and coastal beaches.

“The African nation is home to a more diverse range of animal species than any other island on Earth.

“But habitat destruction and hunting pressures have seen the population of lemurs fall by more than 80% in the last 21 years.

“This partnership with Craghoppers will make an incredible impact.

“Not only will it kit out our conservationists in the field and deliver much needed financial support, but it has also inspired a weekend of adventure and learning for all of us right here in Chester.”

All activities as part of the Madagascar Adventure Weekend are free with normal zoo admission.

Visit www.chesterzoo.org/tickets .