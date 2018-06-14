Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Meghan-mania means Chester will be at the centre of a global media spotlight for the visit by the Queen and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, to the city’s Storyhouse cultural centre.

The so-called Markle Sparkle effect is attracting media interest from her home country of the States as well as Australia and here in the UK.

Cheshire West and Chester Council says it has been contacted by ‘dozens’ of national and international media organisations and press agencies seeking permission to cover the royal visit.

In addition to print and broadcast media from the UK, journalists and photographers will be travelling from Australia with representatives from Seven Network, Nine Network and the Australian Women’s Weekly.

There has also been interest from France and America with journalists from Agence France Presse, CNN International, NBC International and WENN visiting the city to report on the event.

The fact positive images of the city will be beamed around the world can’t harm the Chester tourist trade, generating the kind of publicity that no money can buy.