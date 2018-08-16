Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A popular music festival is making a welcome return to Blacon.

Glastonvenny, organised by Avenue Services, will be taking place at Blacon Adventure Playground, in Kipling Road, from 1-4pm on Saturday, August 18.

Music will be provided by a host of local performers, including Britain’s Got Talent contestants Yours Truly.

There will also be children’s karaoke, face-painting, a raffle and refreshments including hotdogs and candyfloss.

Entry to the family-friendly festival is free, although donations to support the event are welcome.

Paul Knight, head of Avenue Services, said: “Glastonvenny is one of the most popular events in our summer calendar, with more than 300 families attending last year.

“It is always a real pleasure to see so many people from the local community coming together and enjoying themselves and we look forward to welcoming lots more residents to the Adventure Playground this year.”

Avenue Services, which is a not-for-profit organisation, is a joint venture between Sanctuary Group and Cheshire West and Chester Council.

For more information about Blacon Adventure Playground and other upcoming events and activities, visit blaconadventureplayground.co.uk.