The headteacher of Upton-by-Chester High, Paula Dixon, says this year’s GCSE results are among the best the school has ever had.

Despite the increased rigour of the new exam specifications and major changes to the grading system, the results at Upton are excellent.

She said: “84% of our students have gained a grade 4 or above in maths, 82% in English and 89% in science. Under the new grading system a 4 is equivalent to the old grade C, grades 7-8 are the same as the old A*-A and the new top Grade 9 is higher than the old grade A* and therefore even harder to achieve.

“Nationally, only the top 2-3% of all results are graded as a 9 but here at Upton that figure is 5%!

“There have also been some wonderful results from all of our students which make us feel extremely proud.”

Some individual notable successes are:-

Rhona Cook – 6 grade 9; 3 grade 8; 1 grade 7

Amy McDermott - 6 grade 9; 2 grade 8; 1 A*

Lewis Wilkinson – 6 grade 9; 1 grade 8; 1 A*; 1 grade 6

Mia Nelson – 6 grade 9; 1 grade 8; 1 grade 7; 1A*

Eve Dixon – 5 grade 9; 2 grade 8; 1 grade 7; 1 A*; 1 Level 2 Distinction

Bethan Rhoden – 5 grade 9; 3 grade 7; 1 Level 2 Distinction

Tom Ashcroft – 4 grade 9; 3 grade 8; 1 grade A; 1 grade 6

Amy Batchelor – 4 grade 9; 3 grade 8; 2 grade 7; 1 Level 2 Distinction

Joshua Beggs – 3 grade 9; 3 grade 8; 1 Level 2 Distinction; 1 grade 6

Au Vy – 3 grade 9; 2 grade 8; 1 grade 7; 1 grade 5; 1A*; 1A

Sasha Ravetz – 3 grade 9; 2 grade 8; 2 grade 7; 1 Level 2 Distinction

Bella Lopez-Randall – 3 grade 9; 2 grade 8; 1 grade 7; 1 grade 6; 1 Level 2 Distinction; 1 Level 2 Merit

Eleisha Grimshaw – 3 grade 9; 3 grade 8; 2 grade 6; 1 Level 2 Distinction

Liam Lowe – 1 grade 9; 3 grade 8; 3 grade 7; 1 grade A; 1 grade 6

Rebecca Sherriff – 1 grade 9; 3 grade 8; 3 grade 7; 1 grade 6; 1 grade B

Lucy Greenwood – 2 grade 9; 2 grade 8; 3 grade 7; 1 grade 6; 1 grade A

Isabelle Antrobus – 2 grade 8; 5 grade 7; 1 grade 6; 1 Level 2 Distinction

Megan Brocklehurst – 2 grade 8; 3 grade 7; 1 grade 6; 2 grade A; 1 Level 2 Distinction

Mrs Dixon added: “I am absolutely thrilled with these results. Our students have done extremely well, in spite of the changes to the exam system which have been very challenging.

“Thanks to their hard work, the outstanding commitment of our superb staff and the excellent support from parents and carers our students’ results are way above both national and local averages. These are results of which we should all be extremely proud!”